Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

