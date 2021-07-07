Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,187,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

