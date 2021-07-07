Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $30,075,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $23,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

