Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

