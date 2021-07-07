Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.94. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.72, with a volume of 186,871 shares.

NPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.86. The company has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

