Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

