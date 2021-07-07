RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

