Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WH stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,978,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

