Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Update

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.78. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

