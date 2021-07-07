SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 269,966 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.