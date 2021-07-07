Trexquant Investment LP Invests $163,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

