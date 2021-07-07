SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,081 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

