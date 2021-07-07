Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 23,526 Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Reading International stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

In other Reading International news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,558.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,280. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

