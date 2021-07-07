Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $116,000 Investment in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

OPBK opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

