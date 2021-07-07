SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,965 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valmont Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 60.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.10 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

