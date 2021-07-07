Trexquant Investment LP Takes $107,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

