Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

