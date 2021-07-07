Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2,178.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in FOX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

