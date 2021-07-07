Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

