Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,426 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $2,944,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

