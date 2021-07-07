The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

Shares of SAM opened at $927.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $550.09 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,059.68.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

