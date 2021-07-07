Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 675 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.