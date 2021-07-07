Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 503.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 196,590 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Open Lending stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.