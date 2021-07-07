First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.90. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 83,512 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.96.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.