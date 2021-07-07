Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -255.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

