H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.25. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 203,279 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

