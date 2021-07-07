JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $669.70

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 669.70 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 669.23 ($8.74), with a volume of 19215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.69).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 642.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a current ratio of 68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

In other news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

