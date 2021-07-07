Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

