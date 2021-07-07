SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

