SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,614 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 296.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $334.69 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

