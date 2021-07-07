12,600 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 529,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

