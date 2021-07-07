AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,822 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

