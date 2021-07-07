Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCMG opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

