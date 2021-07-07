Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after buying an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCMG opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

