AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

