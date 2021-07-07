Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

