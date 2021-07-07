AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

