AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

