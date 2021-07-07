SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

