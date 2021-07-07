Barclays PLC Acquires 38,190 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 627,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

