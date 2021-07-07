Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Jack in the Box worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

JACK stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

