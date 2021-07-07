Barclays PLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $24,243,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $12,495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

