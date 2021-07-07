Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 668,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

