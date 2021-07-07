Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Leidos by 26.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 83,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 114.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

