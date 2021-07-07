Federated Hermes Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 230,775.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

