Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 813 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 122.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.51.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

