Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

