Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $48,420.45 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

