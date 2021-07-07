Barclays PLC Purchases 19,705 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 396.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,017,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.