Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 163.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

